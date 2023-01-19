A Teen Mother And Her 10-month-old Baby Were Shot Dead While Fleeing A Cartel-style Execution

In a horrifying incident that left six people dead in a small village in central California, a young mother was holding her 10-month-old kid and rushing for safety when they were both shot to death, the sheriff said.
Alissa Parraz, 16, and her son Nycholas were both shot in the head, according to forensic evidence, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux stated at a news conference on Tuesday.
Boudreaux stated, “I know for a fact that this young lady was fleeing for her life.
The teenager was running from a house where at least two suspects had started shooting in what the sheriff called a “cartel-like execution.”
Marcos Parraz, 19, Eladio Parraz, 52, Rosa Parraz, 72, Alissa’s grandmother, and Jennifer Analla, 49, a close friend of a family member who survived the massacre, were the other four victims in Monday’s incident.
The victims were attacked at their home in Goshen, California, a tiny farming village about 30 miles southeast of Fresno, just before 3:40 in the morning, according to the sheriff.
On Tuesday, Boudreaux added, “These victims were obviously shot in the head and they were also shot in locations where the gunman would know that speedy death would occur.”
According to Boudreaux, police enforcement was aware of illicit behaviour at the house.
But let me be absolutely clear: Not everyone in this house is a member of a gang. Additionally, not everyone living in this house is a drug dealer. The 16-year-old victim is a helpless bystander. Inside, the grandmother seems to be a helpless victim. The 10-month-old youngster is undoubtedly a victim who was not at fault, Boudreaux continued.
According to Boudreaux, three persons escaped the gunfire by hiding, and they have been speaking with police.
The sheriff acknowledged that the killings had startled the people of Goshen, but he reassured them that “This was not a random act of violence. This was a violent crime that was specifically targeted. I therefore don’t want the locals to feel alarmed or concerned.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 32 mass shootings in the US so far this year. A mass shooting, according to the group and CNN, is one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter. According to the archive, 17 children under the age of 11 had perished from gunshot wounds as of Tuesday, while 24 others had been hurt.
At least two individuals are wanted by California authorities, and they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their capture.
Boudreaux requested that any security footage that may have been captured by nearby residences and businesses between the hours of 3 and 5 am on Monday be shared.
