A Teen Shot An 11-year-old Child Who Was Standing By During A Scuffle In Dallas

After reportedly shooting an 11-year-old child on Sunday, a 14-year-old girl from Dallas, Texas, is charged with murder, according to the police.
The incident, according to Fox affiliate KDFW, happened on Sunday just after 2 p.m. at an apartment building on Southern Oaks Boulevard.
Police said that when the woman returned, she shot the girl with whom she had been fighting, but the bullet instead wounded an 11-year-old kid who was a bystander in the parking lot.
According to KDFW, the youngster, named as D’evan McFall, was transferred to a local hospital where he passed away.
The girl who fired the gun ran away from the scene but was subsequently apprehended at another apartment building and taken into custody.
The girl’s whereabouts and the gun’s owner are unknown, according to the police.
According to witnesses at the apartment complex, several young children as young as 11 apparently witnessed the shooting, and after McFall was shot, his pals immediately raced and attempted to stop the bleeding.
