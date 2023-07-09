A Teen Was Accidentally Shot And Killed By His Brother In North Phoenix

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in the north of Phoenix on Friday morning resulted in the death of a teenager.

On Friday morning about 10:35 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Bell Road and North Seventh Street.

When the police arrived, they discovered a boy who had been shot, and they later discovered that the boy’s name was Antawn Haynes, and he was 16 years old. According to a press release issued by the police, Haynes was transported to a hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

According to the police, preliminary evidence obtained from investigators revealed that Haynes’ older brother carried a firearm and that Haynes grabbed his brother, causing the handgun to accidently fire. This information suggested that Haynes’ elder brother owned a handgun.

According to the police news release, after being interviewed, officers from the scene of the incident released Haynes’ brother from the location where the shooting occurred.

According to the police, the investigation into the events that led up to the shooting is still underway at this time.

