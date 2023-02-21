A Teen Was Shot Twice In The Legs At An Apartment In Mixon Town

A teenager was shot twice Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on King Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The juvenile boy was discovered at the Hollybrook Home Apartments suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg, and he had been grazed by a bullet on his upper left leg, according to the police. The boy was found at the Hollybrook Home Apartments.
Injuries To Child Is Not Life-Threatning
The child was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Because he was receiving medical treatment, the officers who responded to the scene did not have the opportunity to question him about the incident.
JSO does not know the motive for this shooting or has suspect information at this time. The investigation is still going on at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
When crews from News4JAX were still on the scene just before 10 p.m., they saw a large number of police cars and cruisers speeding down King Street on their way to the same apartment complex where the shooting had taken place earlier in the day.
They also heard officers asking someone to come out of an apartment unit with their hands up and surrender over the intercom. The K9 unit was also seen to be out and about while officers were seen walking around the complex with their guns drawn.
It is not clear whether the recent events are related to the shooting that took place.
