A Teen Went Missing From A California Campground, Authorities Believe She Was Kidnapped

There is a trucking company in TRUCKEE, CA. Following a night of revelry at a nearby campground, a 16-year-old girl from the Tahoe region has vanished. An abduction theory has been floated by law enforcement officials. Approximately ten minutes north of Truckee in the Prosser Family Campground is where Kiely Rodni was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office, she was last seen at a party with “over 100 juveniles and young adults.”

Her Honda CRV, a silver 2013 model, as well as her phone have been stolen. The campground site claims that the area’s cell phone reception is normally decent. On Saturday morning, at 9 am, the youngster was supposed to meet with her pals for a camping trip, but she never showed up, causing her friends to panic and her mother Lindsey Nieman to phone 911. Rodni has been missing since she left the Prosser Family Campground, and police suspect she was kidnapped. Now, a chain of clues has emerged that point to her kidnapping.

Mom choked back tears as she pleaded with Rodni to return home. She pleaded with her daughter’s “captor” to let her go, fearing she had been kidnapped and held prisoner. During a devastating video, she expressed how much she and her family were worried, missed, and loved their daughter. Kiely, we miss you and beg you to come home.

I want nothing more than to squeeze your neck and kiss your cheek. And if there’s anyone else out there who knows where she is or has any information on her whereabouts, please come forward and share your views and ideas.”

“We’re not wanting to arrest anyone or get anyone in jail we just want to get our daughter home,” Nieman added, according to the Sun. Relieved even though it’s a pain to see her daughter’s disappearance go unanswered, she says she’s glad the FBI has joined the search.

Over 20 different units and agencies have been involved in the search, according to Nieman’s Facebook post. In order to find her daughter, she made a public plea for help from family, friends, and the general public.

“The fact that they’ve renamed it an abduction validates my suspicions. Not to denigrate those who are, but my daughter is not the sort to run away. She had the means to flee and would have done so if she had the opportunity “Nieman chimed in with a comment.

Read More:

“Last time we spoke, she had planned to meet us for a vintage car display, but she later decided to attend this party instead. Because I’d done it previously and was confident, I extended her curfew. At 11.30 p.m., she sent me a text to let me know she would be departing for home at 12.15 a.m. She told her mother, “I love you.” I hadn’t heard from her since then “she went on to say.

It’s unclear, according to Nieman, if Kiely fled the party on her own accord or was abducted by someone she didn’t recognize.

“Thank you to everyone who came out tonight to share any information regarding Kiely,” she said in her most recent update. Despite the fact that no substantial leads were found, we still have a lot of work to do.”

According to her relatives, Rodni stands at 5’7″ and weighs 118 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a rib tattoo. He or she was last seen with her jewelry and black tank top and green Dickies bottoms on.

Both Lindsey and Kiely’s mother, Anna Larson, is close friends with Anna. Larson said that Kiely was too intoxicated to drive herself home, according to the Daily Mail. Because they haven’t discovered her car, she and the others involved in the hunt don’t believe she’s been in an accident.

“As a precautionary measure, we’ve widened our search to include smaller communities. In our opinion, she was kidnapped. No one else from the gathering has vanished, not even her closest friends. She couldn’t have driven a long distance because she wasn’t in the best shape. She’d had a few too many.

We don’t know if it was a partygoer or a predator who was responsible. We also don’t know if she had plans to meet someone we haven’t heard of. One can only describe it as a nightmare.”

Families and close friends have set up a GoFundMe in the hopes of raising reward funds that will help find her. Call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375 if you have information that could lead to a $5,000 prize.

Read More: