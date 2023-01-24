A Teenager Confesses To Killing Lucia Bremer

On Monday, Dylan Williams, the adolescent who was charged with killing Lucia Bremer, who was only 13 years old, entered a guilty plea.
At the time of the incident in March 2021, Bremer and a buddy were strolling through the Gayton Forest West community, which is located close to the Godwin High School campus.
After a number of delays throughout the course of the previous year, the case was finally set to go before a jury on January 30.
In June, both the prosecution and the defence came to an agreement that would let Williams postpone the trial so that he could get a neuropsychological evaluation.
On Monday, Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, and the use of a handgun in the performance of a felony. He also admitted to using the firearm in the commission of the crimes. As part of a plea agreement, which can be read about here, three further counts were dropped against the defendant.
The sentencing is set for the month of April. Williams will not receive a sentence that is greater than sixty years in jail as a result of the plea agreement.
Shannon Taylor, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Henrico County, stated that “we believed that the sixty-year cap was sufficient enough to be able to get the necessity of responsibility owed by the defendant, while also recognising a number that was significant for loss of life.”
“We believed that the sixty-year cap was sufficient enough to be able to get the necessity of responsibility owed by the defendant.” “The unfortunate truth is that there will never be enough time in the world to reunite Lucia with the rest of the family,” she said. Her friend, who went through a very traumatic situation, will never have enough time in the world to put it into a number form, but the families realised what we were dealing with, and they agreed with that figure as well.
Read More:
- A Suspect Killed During Police Shooting In Kansas After Two Found Dead In Phoenix
- Deputies Arrest Four People In The Case Of Lsu Student Madison Brooks