A Teenager Dies in Crawford County’s Meramec River

The death of a youth who drowned in the Meramec River in Crawford County on Friday is being looked into.
The person drowned just before noon on Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It happened near Thurman Lake Road in the Meramec River.
Investigators say the person was swimming when they went underwater and never came back up.
MSHP shared a report on a drowning on Friday. The 18-year-old victim was named Logan Wright from St. James, Missouri.
We don’t know what else happened before the person drowned. The probe is being done by MSHP Troop I, which covers a part of central Missouri.
