A Teenager Dies in Crawford County’s Meramec River

Daily news / By /

The death of a youth who drowned in the Meramec River in Crawford County on Friday is being looked into.

The person drowned just before noon on Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It happened near Thurman Lake Road in the Meramec River.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Investigators say the person was swimming when they went underwater and never came back up.

MSHP shared a report on a drowning on Friday. The 18-year-old victim was named Logan Wright from St. James, Missouri.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

We don’t know what else happened before the person drowned. The probe is being done by MSHP Troop I, which covers a part of central Missouri.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top