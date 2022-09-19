A Texas Doctor Was Arrested After A Colleague Used Tainted Iv Bags From Him

Contaminated IV bags led to the death of another doctor and serious complications for at least one patient, leading to the arrest of a doctor in Texas with a disturbing history of domestic violence and animal cruelty.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said that 59-year-old Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested by the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday in Plano, Texas.

A spokesperson for the department, who identified themselves as Lowman, said they are helping the U.S. Attorney’s Office with their investigation but would not elaborate.

The doctor, who has a penchant for Corvettes, has previous experience with the law. In 2015, he was found guilty of shooting a neighbor’s dog with a pellet gun and was also accused of assaulting at least two women.

On September 9th, hours after federal authorities informed the Texas Medical Board of their ongoing criminal investigation, the board revoked Ortiz’s license to practice medicine.

Surveillance footage allegedly showing the anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at North Dallas putting IV bags into a warmer in the hallway outside the operating rooms led to the board issuing a suspension order.

The report notes that whenever he placed an intravenous bag in the warmer, a patient would soon experience a serious complication.

Beloved anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, a colleague of Ortiz’s, took a tainted IV bag home on June 21 to rehydrate after coming down with an illness.

According to the directive, “almost immediately after inserting the IV into her vein, she suffered a serious cardiac event and passed away.”

An autopsy revealed that Kaspar had been fatally poisoned with bupivacaine, an anesthetic used to reduce surgical pain.

Injection into the veins is associated with “severe cardio- and neurotoxicity” and death, as reported by the Institute for Safe Medication Practices in Canada, even though the drug is intended for injection into the spinal cord.

The remaining IV bags in the warmer were put through their paces for testing. They contained bupivacaine and had “visible tiny holes in the plastic wrap.”

The medical review board found evidence of similar drugs in fluids left in a used IV bag after they had been given to a healthy patient who later suffered a serious cardiac event during routine surgery.

The emergency suspension order states, “Respondent’s continued practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

The 26-year-old Ortiz, who has been in practice for an incident that occurred in November 2020, was placed on administrative supervision in August.

According to the board’s records, Ortiz had his clinical privileges at North Garland Surgery Center revoked after a patient he had given anesthesia to required CPR.

Ortiz was arrested for an alleged assault in front of his neighbor, Roxanne Bogdan, in December 2014, after he and the mother of his child got into an argument in front of her.

The ex-spouse got a restraining order against Ortiz with the help of Bogdan’s testimony. Prosecutors say he told them the neighbor was to blame for the breakup.

About four months later, in April 2015, Bogdan heard gunshots and her dog yelping after a “very loud sports car” pulled into Ortiz’s driveway.

She “ran into her backyard and saw her dog’s chest covered in blood,” as stated in court documents. The dog made it.

Records show that Ortiz owns at least three Corvettes, each with a unique engine roar. Ortiz was found guilty at trial and given a sentence of 25 days in jail and two years of probation.

His arrest for alleged domestic violence against his wife in 1999 is just one example of what the medical board calls his “history of violence toward women.” A former girlfriend of his filed for a restraining order against him in 2005.

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at North Dallas have halted operations and is assisting authorities with their investigation, according to reports that were not immediately returned by a spokesperson for the hospital.

A message left with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas was not immediately returned.