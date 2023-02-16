A Texas Institution Expels A Woman In Advance Of Her Stabbing Trial In Las Vegas

According to a university spokesman, the University of Texas at Dallas has prohibited a student from taking classes there while she is under house arrest in Texas until her trial for an internationally publicised stabbing that occurred in the Las Vegas region.
In vengeance for the 2020 murder of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, Nika Nikoubin, 22, allegedly attacked her date in a hotel room last year. This is according to authorities in Nevada.
Nikoubin was accepted for the spring 2023 semester before university administrators learned that she had been charged with a crime and was subject to the jurisdiction of a Nevada court, according to Phil Roth, a university spokesperson.
We have removed her from campus because the safety of our community and institution is of the utmost priority, according to a statement from Roth. Campus police “will monitor the student’s compliance with the removal order,” according to the statement.
Judge Carli Kierny of the Clark County District Court in Las Vegas stated on Wednesday that she lacked the jurisdiction to include a campus ban in the stringent rules placed on Nikoubin while she resides with her parents in Frisco, Texas.
However, the judge did rule that aspiring music video performer Nikoubin cannot schedule singing and dancing performances at locations other than her home.
In regards to performing engagements, Kierny stated, “At this time, we’ll just say no,” adding that Nikoubin can ask those in charge of managing her pretrial release to ask the court for prior authorization on an individual basis.
Rod Bishop, a campus police officer, sought the judge to issue an order barring Nikoubin from UT Dallas, where Nikoubin’s father is a professor, citing safety concerns and Monday’s horrific mass shooting at Michigan State University.
In East Lansing, Michigan, three college students were slain and five others were hurt before a 43-year-old gunman shot himself to death when challenged by police after an hour-long manhunt. Authorities stated that the individual had no known affiliation with the university, and they were unsure of the shooting’s immediate purpose.
“Students and parents are even more frightened about safety issues after this week’s shooting,” Bishop said via teleconference to the Las Vegas courtroom. “Along with continuous college violence across the nation.”
According to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Bishop on Monday informed Kierny that Texas police were only made aware of Nikoubin’s felony convictions in Nevada after a reporter attempted to interview her over an online music video she had posted under the name Nika Borouj.
Nikoubin will only be able to take online courses, according to an agreement between UT Dallas and her, and she won’t be returning to the school while her legal matter is still unresolved, according to Bishop earlier on Wednesday.
The safety of our 31,000 students, employees, and faculty members must be understood to be our first priority, he said.
Nikoubin’s limitations, which include a GPS monitor, a nightly curfew, and restricted travel for certain purposes on a pre-approved schedule—including to school—were reiterated by Kierny. “A private question, whether she is allowed on campus,” the court said.
Kierny said Bishop, “That would be up to you.
By email and phone on Wednesday, Tooraj Nikoubin, Nikoubin’s father and a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the university, declined to comment.
Following her arrest in connection with the alleged incident in March 2022, Nika Nikoubin entered a not-guilty plea and will go on trial in July on accusations of attempted murder and criminal battery with a weapon.
She allegedly admitted to stabbing the unidentified victim, who was wearing a blindfold at the time, when they were having sex in a Henderson hotel room after meeting him on a dating app, authorities said.
Nikoubin admitted to wielding a knife, according to Henderson police, and claimed to have done it as retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian military commander who had been killed by an American drone strike in January 2020.
According to bodycam footage captured in the moments following the stabbing, Nikoubin informed an officer, “The U.S. killed Soleimani…. So I feel that it’s right that American blood be spilt.”
Nikoubin was indicted by a grand jury in December after undergoing court-ordered psychological tests in Nevada, where she was later determined to be competent to stand trial.
On Wednesday, Nikoubin’s defence attorney, Alanna Bondy, informed Kierny that Nikoubin has been driving the 40 minutes from her house to the college in Dallas and, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, instead of returning home, stays at her father’s workplace in between morning classes that end before 10 a.m. and evening classes that start at 6 p.m.
She declined to comment on specifics of the case, but Bondy said her client is a permanent resident of the United States.
Nikoubin’s next court date was set for March 29 by Kierny.
