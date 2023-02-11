A Texas Lawsuit Could Soon Make Abortion Pills Unavailable Nationwide

The widely used abortion drug mifepristone was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but conservative organisations have filed a lawsuit in Texas to get that decision overturned.
The lawsuit was brought by Alliance Defending Freedom, a faith-based organisation that has long fought for the countrywide ban on abortion. It will be resolved in the coming weeks by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was chosen by President Trump.
If it is successful, it might essentially outlaw mifepristone, even in areas where abortion is still permitted in light of the recent Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court. When combined with another medication, misoprostol, mifepristone, which the FDA approved in 2000, is used to induce abortions without the need for surgery.
Mifepristone use entails medical hazards, according to the complaint, which was filed on behalf of four anti-abortion medical groups and four physicians who have administered the medication to patients.
Erik Baptist, a senior attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom, told Yahoo News in an email that “our frontline doctors have firsthand experience in treating and caring for the women and girls harmed by these dangerous drugs.” He continued, “We hope the court holds the FDA accountable for recklessly approving these harmful drugs without following the law and science.”
Advocates for abortion rights refute the claims.
According to Danika Severino Wynn, vice president of abortion access at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, “Mifepristone is safe, effective, and has been used by more than 5 million people since the FDA approved it more than 20 years ago.”
“This litigation is a politically driven attempt to take mifepristone off the market, which could have significant repercussions for patients’ access to abortion across the country and to other FDA-approved drugs,” the attorney for the plaintiffs stated.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medicine was used to induce more over half all abortions in the U.S. in 2020 (51%).
Dean of Temple University’s Beasley School of Law Rachel Rebouché spoke with Yahoo News about the legal dispute and how the environment for reproductive rights in the US is changing. To improve length and clarity, some comments have been modified.
