A Texas Man Has Been Charged With Kidnapping A Lady And Holding Her Captive In A Trailer For Four Years

It is said that a man from Texas kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a trailer in the city of Houston for a period of four years.
Abraham Bravo Segura, 42 years old, was taken into custody on Wednesday night and is being charged with kidnapping. The Harris County Jail was where he was being kept at the time.
According to reports from FOX Houston, the prosecutors claim that he confined the victim, who has not been identified, inside the trailer while he barred the windows and locked all of the exits.
The fire brigade was forced to utilize power equipment in order to cut through the burglar bars, while a police officer attempted to use bolt cutters to cut the chain that was attached to a padlock.
According to the information provided by KTRK-TV, the victim called 911 while Segura was at work and stated that she was being held hostage. There was an initial lack of clarity regarding how the victim came to possess the phone.
Auseilsaul Contreras, a friend of Segura’s, expressed his belief to the media source that Segura was not guilty.
“I observed both of them together. They showed up at our place at some point while we were having parties and other events. These were of high quality. I have no idea what they are trying to say, “Contreras said.
