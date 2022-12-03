A Texas Man Is Accused Of Threatening A Transgender Medical Professional In Boston

According to federal authorities, a Texas man was detained on Friday and accused of threatening to kill a Boston doctor who treats transgender patients.
After “inaccurate information propagated online” regarding Boston Children’s Hospital and transgender care, threats were made against a doctor connected to a Boston healthcare education center on August 31, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
Prosecutors claim that Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, contacted the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a message saying, “You’re all going to burn.”
He allegedly said, “You signed your own warrant,” and “There’s a gang on their way to handle” the doctor. Authorities did not give the doctor’s name.
Texas man, Matthew Jordan Linder, was charged with threatening doctors who provide gender affirming care at Boston Children's. This is now the 3rd arrest connected to threats since Libs of Tiktok started targeting BCH in August.
https://t.co/Svrs2ow1xB pic.twitter.com/xlTehm9h2B
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 3, 2022
Lindner is accused of making interstate threats on one count. The U.S. attorney’s office reported that he was detained in Texas on Friday.
According to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, “Mr. Lindner’s alleged conduct, a death threat, is founded on untruths and constitutes an act of workplace violence.” She claimed that hatred was at its core.
Records from the court did not identify a lawyer for Lindner.
My son is a good person, a woman who answered the phone at the number given to him in internet records stated, declining to offer her name or make any additional comments.
The doctor received threats in addition to those Boston Youngsters’ Hospital received in August following unfounded reports that the hospital performed gender-affirming surgery on children.
A lady from central Massachusetts was charged with making a bomb threat by phone to the hospital on August 30 in October.
According to a criminal complaint in her case, Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield, allegedly indicated there was a bomb on the way and “you best evacuate everyone, you sickos.” She entered a not-guilty plea.
The Gender Multispecialty Service, which offers care to transgender and gender nonconforming teenagers, is located in Boston’s Children’s Hospital. It claims that when it began in 2007, it was the first significant program to do so in the nation. It does not treat minors under the age of 18 for genital procedures.
A far-right harassment campaign against children’s hospitals, most notably Boston Children’s, was launched by anti-trans personalities with millions of followers.
There have been threats of mass casualty assaults and threats of death, and the FBI described it as a prolonged campaign that falsely accused Boston Children’s Hospital of pedophilia or “grooming” in court records.
Read More: