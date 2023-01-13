A Texas Man Is Charged With Killing And Beheading His Wife

Authorities have charged a 21-year-old Texas man with killing and beheading his wife, and he is still being held in custody as of Friday.
Anggy Diaz, 21, died, and Jared Dicus has been accused of her murder.
Authorities discovered Diaz’s body Wednesday afternoon inside a residence the couple shared in a rural region close to Magnolia, which is situated about 44 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry.
Guidry described the crime as “gruesome.”
Guidry reported that Dicus was discovered and detained at the crime scene. Dicus later confessed to the murder, the sheriff told the press. Investigators think the murder was committed with a kitchen knife.
Dicus did not have a lawyer listed in court documents who could represent him. Guidry stated that investigators are still looking for a motive.
She was an immigrant from Nicaragua who had been working two jobs to assist pay for her mother’s cancer treatment back home, according to Diaz’s acquaintances, who spoke to KHOU-TV.
The pair were married in October, according to a statement posted on Facebook by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
The news of this horrific incident “greatly saddens and shocks me, and my prayers are with all of their families,” Duhon stated.
