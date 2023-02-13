A Texas Man Was Found Guilty Of Murder After His Teenage Son Shot And Killed Three People In A Convenience Store

This week, capital murder charges were brought against the father of a teenage boy who shot and killed three other teenagers in a convenience shop the day after Christmas in 2021.
According to Fox 4 Dallas, Richard Acosta, 34, was found guilty by a jury on Friday after three hours of deliberations. He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Inside the age of 14, his son Abel Acosta shot and killed three young people at a convenience store in Garland, Texas: Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Rafael Garcia, 17, and Ivan Noyala, 16.
On the night of the shooting, Richard drove his son there and back, but he did not fire the shot; instead, he waited outside in a truck while his son entered the convenience store and started firing.
After going missing the night of the killings, Abel is still on the run.
“Justice is only partially achieved. The hunt is ongoing, “Immediately following Richard’s conviction, the Garland Police Department released a statement. We won’t stop until Abel Acosta is apprehended, we promise.
Richard stated during the trial that he had driven his son to the store, but neither he nor anyone else knew the youngster was armed or had shot anyone. After the shooting, Abel fled the business and climbed into Richard’s truck’s back seat.
“He commands you to leave. Someone is firing a gun. Take me away from here “According to Fox 4 Dallas, Richard gave a testimony.
Richard Acosta insists that he is still unaware of his son’s whereabouts.
Read More:
- Eliot Neighbourhood Shooting In NE Portland Results In One Fatality
- All The Deets On Sweetwater Credit Card In Brief To Save Your Time