A Thief Suspect In Colorado Springs Crashes Into Vehicles While Trying To Get Away From Police

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a suspect who is suspected of being connected to a number of armed robberies in the Colorado Springs area was apprehended on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly slammed into civilian and police vehicles while attempting to flee from law enforcement.
Robbery detectives in the eastern part of Colorado Springs located the suspect and his vehicle at approximately 2:30 in the afternoon.
According to the police, investigators felt that the individual, who was not named by police, was armed and dangerous; as a result, they requested the assistance of additional special units in order to take the suspect into custody.
In an attempt to speak with the suspect while he was sitting in his parked vehicle in a parking lot on the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave., the law enforcement officials were unsuccessful because the man attempted to run. The investigation revealed that he collided with other civilian vehicles that had been parked in front of him.
The Suspect Surrendered Himself After Police Pepper Sprayed
In order to prevent the suspect from escaping, the law enforcement officers moved their vehicles around the suspect’s vehicle. According to the police, the suspect continued to disobey the officers’ demands to exit the truck and instead spent several minutes trying to force his way through the law enforcement vehicles.
Once authorities sprayed pepper spray, the defendant reportedly got out of the vehicle and surrendered, according to the police.
The suspect was apprehended with the assistance of the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence unit, the Tactical Enforcement section of the CSPD, and the K-9 unit of the CSPD. According to the police, there were no reported injuries from the event.
Although the investigation is still underway, the CSPD has said that they will not be disclosing the identify of the suspect at this time.
