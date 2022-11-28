A Thief With A Blow Torch Tries To Steal From A Jewelry Store In Ballard

The entire attempt by a thief to steal from a jewelry store in Ballard was captured on camera by the store’s security system. The thief used a blow torch to try to remove the armor plating that was surrounding a door lock.
"The surge in crime that is currently sweeping through Ballard and devastating the city as a whole is a shameful reflection of our failure to deliver on our primary Charter duty to keep our residents and businesses safe," said Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson.
The proprietor of Begin on Ballard Avenue NW, MK Byrne, has revealed that she has begun spending the night at her business in order to safeguard the Christmas merchandise she carries.
Since she opened her business a little over a year ago, there have been at least a half dozen unsuccessful or successful attempts to break in.
“It is completely unacceptable that small business owners like her have to go to such extraordinary lengths to protect their businesses and livelihoods — and put their own safety at risk while doing so,” said Nelson.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that small business owners like her have to go to such extraordinary lengths.”
In addition, Byrne invested in security cameras, shatterproof windows, metal plating for door locks, an alarm system, and other preventative measures; however, he reported that the thieves continue to target his property.
Byrne has stated in previous interviews with KOMO News that the police are typically responsive when she calls them, but she is concerned that there are not enough officers in the city to handle all of the crime that is occurring.
