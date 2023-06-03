A Trooper Was Shot and K!lled in Mingo County, and the Suspect Was Caught

The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) said on Friday that they had apprehended Timothy Kennedy, the man they believe k!lled Sgt. Cory Maynard. The WVSP reports that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy of Beech Creek, was apprehended shortly before 11 p.m. after being discovered in a stolen vehicle.

He was feared because he had we@pons. Officials in the area advised locals to stay indoors while they searched for Kennedy. In 2020, when Kennedy was 26 years old, she went m!ssing. A closed coal mine in the Gilbert area yielded his body 400 feet underground in the end.

During their investigation, the rescue team discovered copper had been stolen. At the time, Kennedy had become lost after trespassing, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The WVSP reported in 2015 that Sgt. Maynard received the Lifesaving Award for his actions in January 2014, when he prevented the de@th of a pursuit suspect.

After cr@shing his car, the guy being pursued stabbed himself in the throat. Bandages and pressure from Maynard saved the man’s life. “Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight,” Governor Jim Justice said in a press statement. In honor of Sgt.

Maynard, Governor Justice has ordered that all American and West Virginia flags displayed on State property be lowered to half-staff. Please contact 911 or the WVSP at (304) 746-2158 if you have any information. Thirteen has sent a news team to the scene. As more details emerge, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The graduation ceremony for Mingo Central High School has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. in the school gymnasium due to the recent shooting, as announced on the Facebook page of the county’s Board of Education.

