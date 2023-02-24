A Two-year-old Child Was One Of Seven People Shot Outside A School In Philadelphia

Police reported that seven individuals, including a two-year-old girl, were shot and injured on Thursday evening in north Philadelphia close to an elementary school.
Around 6 o’clock, shots were fired in the Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood of the city, close to James G. Blaine school. At 31st and Norris, roughly 30 spent shot casings, according to Philadelphia police.
The two-year-old child was brought to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after receiving a gunshot wound to her left leg. Her condition was steady.
Suspect(s) May Be More Than One
A 15-year-old who was shot twice in the chest and once in the right side of his body is still in serious condition and is one of five teenage males who were hurt. He was brought to Temple University Medical Center.
Two 16-year-olds and another 13-year-old were reported to be in stable condition despite having limb injuries.
The identity of the shooter or shooters is unknown, and there may be more than one.
During quite some time, this area of the 22nd district has been rather tranquil, according to Danielle Outlaw, commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department. It’s still too early to say if this is retaliatory or if some of those victims were meant or not, but we’re now piecing things together to try and determine that.
Despite being only a few hundred feet away from an elementary school, according to Commissioner Outlaw, the shooting did not appear to have started there.
Commissioner Outlaw added, “I understand the fear that parents have since I am a parent myself.
A 31-year-old lady who was shot twice in her left leg and was the seventh victim of the incident was hospitalised in a stable condition.
The incident happened as a non-school event was coming to a close, according to Reginald Streater, president of the Philadelphia School Board.
In Philadelphia, there have been three shootings in the last week and a half. Two teenagers were shot on the 1900 block of West Montgomery Avenue on Tuesday. The boys’ situation is still critical.
A Temple University police officer was fatally shot on February 18. Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old suspect, was detained after shooting officer Christopher Fitzgerald.
