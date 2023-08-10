Police in Alexandria, Virginia, said that a U.S. marshal had fired shots at a man they were attempting to detain on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:30 p.m., marshals attempted to apprehend Stewart Orlando Ray, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Unionville, Maryland.
There was a barrage of gunfire heard in the parking lot of the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, and a video that News4 obtained from a witness appears to show the suspect attempting to flee in a car and hitting other automobiles.
According to authorities, the suspect’s injuries were so severe that he had to be rushed to the hospital. Larry Smith, Ray’s father, told News4 that a nurse had informed him that his son had been shot nine times and was in critical condition.
The tweet below verifies the news:
1 hurt in Alexandria shooting involving US marshals: police. https://t.co/DjXBNtVWjz
— ELLIOT IN THE MORNING (@EITMonline) August 9, 2023
“They had my son already blocked in, and for them to just open fire on the car, the U.S. marshals to open fire on the car like that and shoot my son nine times, I mean, I’m really pissed off,” he said. “I can’t trust the police.”
Officers in Alexandria have taken the case. A local female witness reported hearing multiple gunshots. She explained that everyone had fallen to the ground after hearing the gunfire. Police tape barred access to the parking lot that houses a Navy Federal Credit Union and an AT&T Store. There was a bullet-riddled SUV with damaged glass.
A bustling thoroughfare, residential buildings, and a commercial mall all make up the Potomac Yard block that has been damaged. Ray allegedly opened fire on a man and his car at around 9 p.m. on a Sunday, as reported by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. He slammed into other vehicles and then fled the area.
If you’re still curious about what’s going on in the world, you should give the California Examiner another look.
The California Examiner has published some additional articles that you might find interesting:
- A Woman Loses Her Job After Her Boss Watches a Video of Her Attacking a Street Seller in Watts
- A California Couple’s Homeowners Insurance Was Cancelled After They Drained Their Pool to Conserve Water