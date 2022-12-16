A Veterinarian Has Been Identified As The Shooter Who Killed Two Officers In Mississippi

Early on Wednesday morning, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were shot and killed by veterinarian Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43.
Police officers from Bay St. Louis were checking Anderson’s health when he was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Highway 90 and carrying a 10-year-old child.
Many people who knew the veterinarian was shocked to find that she was involved in two homicides, according to WLOX.
Her Facebook page features cheerful family images of trips and dogs, and she had no criminal record.
Anderson attended Mississippi State University after growing up in Vicksburg.
Many questions remain after two coastal Mississippi police officers were shot and killed while responding to a welfare check.
Authorities say the shooter was a veterinarian who worked in Mississippi and Alabama. She was found dead at the scene. https://t.co/VrKUfDB1QR
Soon after she graduated from MSU the previous year, a Vicksburg Post article headlined “Women fulfill dreams to become vets; now work together at the local animal clinic” was written about her and a coworker.
Her Facebook page stated that she had recently begun a new position in October at a local animal hospital.
Investigators said they believe Anderson was activated when the cops decided to contact Child Protection Services after conversing with the officers for a half-hour.
Moments afterward, according to the investigators, she allegedly drew a revolver and shot the officers and herself.
They suspect she shot herself in the head, but an autopsy will determine the cause of death.
