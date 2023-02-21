A Virginia 5th Student Threatened To Shoot Their Class, It’s Where A 6-year-old Shot His Teacher Last Month

- At Richneck Elementary School in Virginia, a fifth grader made threats to shoot up their class.
- Friends of the teenager who received the threat through text contacted the school and their parents.
- In the same school in January, a 6-year-old pupil shot and injured a teacher.
A fifth-grade pupil at the school threatened to “pop some bullets” in their classroom less than a month after classes began at the location where a 6-year-old student shot his teacher.
Officials from Richneck Elementary School informed parents via email on Monday of a “possible safety concern,” the Newport News School District confirmed to Insider.
According to Karen Lynch’s email to parents, a group of fifth-grade kids at Richneck were texting on Saturday when one of the children threatened to “pop some bullets” and order someone to shoot up the class. “One of the children told their parent about this, and the parent got in touch with the teacher, who told me and gave me the name of the student offender.”
According to the district official, the school will start classes on Monday. The threat-maker has been “excluded” from school, and an investigation is being carried out.
The Newport News School District’s representatives declined to respond to Insider’s follow-up inquiries on the incident.
The threat was made just over a month after a 6-year-old pupil from the same school shot his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, while she read to the class while bringing a gun to school.
The shooting on January 6 was the first school shooting in the country in 2023. The student had made threats in the classroom prior to the incident, and Zwerner had informed school authorities on the day she was shot that the student might have a pistol in his backpack.
Related: Remains Of Auburn Student Who Vanished In 1976 Positively Identified
According to a Richneck Elementary School statement, full-time courses started up again on January 30. To carry their belongings, primary school pupils were given clear backpacks, and they had to pass through metal detectors to go inside. The most recent threat won’t cause any changes to the class schedule.