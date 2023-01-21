A Volunteer Youth Coach From Philadelphia Is Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teenage Females

A volunteer youth coach has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of two young girls, according to the Philadelphia police department. The accused victims were both under the age of 18.
On Thursday, Timothy Foster, who had been wanted for questioning in connection with the sexual assaults, turned himself in. According to FOX 29, the Philadelphia Police Department stated that he had an inappropriate contact with two adolescent girls and also engaged in sexual misconduct with one of them.
The Port Richmond Tigers Sports Athletic Association counted Foster as a volunteer youth coach throughout his time there.
In a press conference held on Friday, the police stated that the inquiry was initiated after a girl reporting to be 14 years old on January 9 that Foster had raped her.
On January 11, another girl, this one 13 years old, reported to authorities that Foster had abused her.
According to the police, investigators discovered long messages on social media that had been exchanged between Foster and the two girls.
In addition, according to the police, some of the alleged attacks took place inside of Foster’s home when there were other teenage girls present in the house.
Foster was arrested and charged with a variety of crimes, including indecent assault, corrupting of juveniles, sexual assault, rape, and others.
The police have stated that they have a suspicion that there could be further victims and have urged those victims to come forward.
