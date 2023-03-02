A Whisky Fungus Lawsuit Has Forced Jack Daniels To Halt Construction

Christi Long, who lives in Lincoln County, Tennessee, stated that her property was covered in the fungus, which can be identified by the dark crust it leaves behind on surfaces.
According to what her attorney said to BBC News, the problem is becoming more widespread among the local population.
The fungus, which thrives on surfaces near distilleries and bakeries all over the world, is known to devour the ethanol vapours that are there.
Mrs. Long, who owns an events venue close to numerous Jack Daniels warehouses, one of which is now under construction, claims that the invasive fungus has forced her to spend thousands of dollars on power washing.
She has filed a lawsuit against the county zoning office in the area, claiming that the office improperly approved permits for the warehouses.
Residents of the area are becoming increasingly outraged and have begun to demand that Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, which is owned by the Louisville-based company Brown-Forman, install air filters in order to address the issue.
A lawyer named Jason Holleman is representing Mrs. Long in this case. He claims that whisky producers frequently discuss the evaporation process, sometimes known as “the angels’ share,” without revealing the mould that is produced as a result of the procedure.
“If you go on one of these tours of the distillery, they will tell you about the angels’ share that goes into the atmosphere,” he explains. “The angels’ share” refers to the portion of the spirit that evaporates into the atmosphere.
“Unfortunately, this leads to the development of the devil’s fungus as well.”
The Lincoln County Chancellor, J.B. Cox, issued an order to the Lincoln County zoning officials instructing them to order the work to be halted after he found that the permission process was never fully completed. This order was issued as a result of the court’s decision.
Mr. Holleman stated that he intends to urge the court to order Brown-Forman to cease utilising six recently-built warehouses that are likewise located in close proximity to Mrs. Long’s property. These types of buildings are generally referred to as barrelhouses.
Read More:
- Footage Reveals The Man Who Was Shot By Jp Deputies Was Armed And Resisting Arrest
- Two Maine Women Lost And Stuck In A Snow-covered SUV For Days
Follow our website, californiaexaminer.net, for more updates and news.