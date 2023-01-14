A Woman Attacked A Teen Numerous Times On An Indiana Bus Because The Teen Was Chinese

A lady was detained after repeatedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head on an Indiana Bloomington Transit bus.
At the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Billie R. Davis, 56, repeatedly stabbed the teenager with a pocket knife while she was waiting for the bus doors to open, according to police.
Officers from the Bloomington Police Department attended to the incident, and after determining that the woman had “blood streaming from her head,” they hurried her to the hospital.
Despite the fact that her medical status is now unknown, she was able to talk to investigators about the incident.
The police’s investigation into the stabbing revealed that there was no interaction between the two women on Bus No. 1777 previous to the attack.
Davis was arrested on Thursday and lodged in the Monroe County Jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.
According to reports, a witness to the assault followed Davis off the bus and provided authorities with her whereabouts. Davis was taken into custody close to the intersection of South Washington Street and Kirkwood Avenue.
Davis said that she attacked the 18-year-old because of her Chinese heritage, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
According to The Herald-Times, the affidavit stated that race was a contributing factor in the victim’s stabbing. “Davis said it would take one less person to blow up our country,” said the reporter.
The video appears to show Davis unfolding her knife and stabbing the kid seven times in the head, supporting the affidavit’s claim that she intended to murder the teenager.
Before officers could place Davis under custody, Davis apparently told police that she had dropped the handgun. She’s being detained without bond right now.
Call Detective Rob Shrake at 812-349-3352 if you have any new information on the attack.
