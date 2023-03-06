A Woman Dies In A Collision Head-On

A woman was killed in a head-on accident on Sunday afternoon, and the coroner for Anderson County has stated that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.
According to the authorities, the accident took place on Concord Road in the vicinity of the East-West Parkway in Anderson at 4:00 p.m.
According to the information provided by the Coroner’s Office, the victim was driving southbound on Concord Road when they were involved in a collision with another vehicle that was driving northbound on Concord Road.
According to the authorities, it appears that the vehicle heading north crossed the centre line and caused a head-on collision with the vehicle that belonged to the victim.
The victim was identified as Morgan Horne, who was 29 years old, by the Coroner’s Office.
The authorities have stated that they are continuing their investigation.
