A Woman From Florida Killed By 10-foot Alligator While Roaming Around With Her Dog

On Monday, an alligator attacked a woman in Florida who was walking her dog and ultimately took her life. The woman was 85 years old.
According to WPBF-TV, the woman was walking the pet near a pond at a retirement community in St. Lucie when a 10-foot alligator jumped out of the water and grabbed her.
According to a news report that was broadcast on Fox Tampa, witnesses called 911, which prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to respond to the scene at Picante Circle in the Spanish Lakes Fairways Community.
The body of the woman was found, and a nuisance gator trapper was called in to capture the alligator that had been eating the body.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement, “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim.” “Serious injuries brought on by alligators are extremely uncommon in the state of Florida.
