A Woman From New Jersey Is Accused Of Killing Her Husband On Christmas

Prosecutors claim that a New Jersey woman shot and killed her husband on Christmas Day.
At 10:19 p.m., police were called to a complaint of an injured man at the Wigglesworth family’s Mays Landing residence and Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was taken into custody for David Wigglesworth’s murder.
According to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the 57-year-old was found deceased by police from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
At the Justice Facility for Atlantic County, Marylue Wigglesworth is detained.
Mays Landing woman,51,charged with shooting & killing her 57yr old husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth arrested soon after Hamilton Twp Police,(Atlantic County)responded to 10:19pm call for injured male & found David Wigglesworth “dead from apparent gunshot.” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/xf30hPQZKu
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 26, 2022
The victim was active in neighborhood politics. He unsuccessfully ran for the Township Committee in 2019 as a Republican. According to New Jersey 1015, he also volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and sat on the city’s planning board.
The couple has a grown son together, according to WPG Talk Radio. The killing’s motivation was not made public by the police. Photos of a happy, devoted pair can be found on Marylue Wigglesworth’s Facebook page.
The couple can be seen posing with their son in numerous photos.
Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit information anonymously on the submit a tip page of the prosecutor’s office website at https://www.acpo.org/tips.
Read More: