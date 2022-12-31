A Woman Is Being Jailed After A Video Surfaced Showing Her Pushing A 3-year-old Into Railway Tracks

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that an Oregon woman is being held without bail after she was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks while the child and the child’s mother were waiting at a Portland train station. The incident allegedly occurred while the child and the child’s mother were waiting at the Portland train station.
The toddler was allegedly shoved face-first into the tracks of the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland by a 32-year-old woman named Brianna Lace Workman, who is suspected of doing so without “provocation.”
A bystander could pull the toddler away from the train lines just in time before the train arrived.
According to the statement, the child, who was three years old, banged their face on the track, resulting in a terrible headache and a red mark on their forehead.
The video from the surveillance camera that was published by the district attorney’s office shows the suspect getting up from where she was seated on a bench on the platform and pushing the child who was standing in front of her.
Workman was charged with disorderly behavior in the second degree, interfering with public transit, attempted first-degree assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He was also charged with attempting first-degree assault and assault in the third degree.
