A Woman Is Charged With Assisting Kidnapping Suspect Benjamin Foster In Oregon

According to an affidavit obtained by CNN, an Oregon lady is accused of aiding a kidnapping suspect last week as he was eluding law enforcement in destroying and concealing evidence.
On January 24, Benjamin Foster, 36, was charged with kidnapping and torturing a lady in Oregon. He committed suicide earlier this week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with law police while he was on the run, according to authorities.
According to the affidavit, Tina Marie Jones, 69, was accused of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence on January 26.
It’s unknown if Jones has a lawyer.
“Jones drove after Foster in a rural area of Wolf Creek, Oregon, where Foster deliberately swerved his car off a cliff. Foster was immediately given a transportation back to an address where Jones “had authorised Foster to stay while he was actively fleeing arrest” by Jones, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, she “made significant steps to aid Foster with evading Law Enforcement capture and took significant steps to suppress or destroy tangible evidence that would have assisted Law Enforcement in the apprehension of Foster.”
Police discovered a lady chained and severely beaten in Grants Pass, Oregon, on January 24, sparking a manhunt for Foster. According to the criminal papers, Foster was accused by the prosecution of torturing the woman with the goal of killing her. Foster was also wanted on accusations of attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault.
This week, authorities claimed Foster also murdered two individuals while he was running. According to Oregon State Police Capt. Kyle Kenney, the two males suffered blunt force trauma before their bodies were discovered by sheriff’s officers conducting a welfare check on them on Tuesday. What caused those killings is unclear.
Police discovered later on Tuesday that Foster had visited the same Grants Pass house where the victim had been tortured on January 24. Foster shot himself after a standoff and passed away that evening at a hospital, according to authorities.
On Wednesday, the woman who had been tortured remained in critical condition. She was allegedly mistreated for a “protracted amount of time” before anyone noticed since she knew Foster before the attack, according to Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman.
According to Clark County, Nevada court records from cases in Las Vegas, Foster had been charged with assaulting and abusing at least two other women who were in relationships with him.
It’s unclear whether or not Jones and Foster were close.
