A Woman Is Killed After A Car Crashes Into A Home In New Jersey: According to the police, a woman from Middle Township was driving when her vehicle collided with a residence in the township on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a statement released by the Middle Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 at approximately 2:20 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they were able to pull the driver, who was 54 years old, from the wreckage; however, she was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown what caused her death until the autopsy results came back.
According to the authorities, the damage to the house was quite small, and nobody who was inside was hurt.
According to the authorities, it was not obvious what triggered the collision. According to the detectives, there were no other vehicles engaged.
According to the department’s statement, Route 9 was stopped for almost two hours in both directions between Main Street and Trail Road while the investigation into the crash took place.
Read More: