On Thursday, a young woman was struck and murdered in a hit-and-run accident on the Upper East Side.
At approximately 6:05 in the evening, it took place at the junction of Third Avenue and East 96th Street.
A woman in her 20s was reportedly crossing Third Avenue when she was struck by the driver of a black SUV, according to the police. After that, the victim was hit by a bus operated by the MTA.
The driver of the SUV pulled away while the driver of the bus pulled over and remained at the scene of the accident.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a timely manner; nevertheless, she did not survive her injuries.
A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street on the Upper East Side on Thursday, and the driver sped off. @TimMcNicholas reports. https://t.co/a2DoYmEMGx
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) December 9, 2022
According to residents of the neighborhood, they heard the collision, ran outside, and discovered someone lying lifeless on the road.
Melissa Rivera, who works in the vicinity of the crash site, described the sound as “loud.” “It was loud. It was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it. You could hear the car. It sounded like somebody was racing,” she said.
Someone reported that they could still hear the automobile moving down the block even though it had already passed them.
At this time, there have been no people taken into custody.
Read More: