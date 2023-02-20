A Woman Was Killed While Walking In The Centre Lane Of I-91 In Enfield

According to state police, a pedestrian who was walking in the middle lane of southbound Interstate 91 in Enfield was hit by a vehicle and later died as a result of her injuries.
The event took place on Sunday night about 10:25, and it occurred just to the north of exit 48.
According to the state police officers, the vehicle drove south on Interstate 91 after the crash and did not stop at the scene.
It was determined that the woman had passed away at the site.
State police have requested anyone who may have witnessed what took place or who may have dash cam video to get in touch with them at 860-534-1098.
