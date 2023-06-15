A Woman Was Sexually Assaulted While Hiking in Southern California

Police say that a woman was sexually attacked early Tuesday morning in a city park in Southern California.

The Riverside Police Department said that officers arrived just before 5 a.m. at the Mount Rubidoux walking track, which is west of downtown Riverside.

RPD said it found out that an unknown person attacked a woman near San Andreas Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, at the paved, uphill start of the 3-mile trail that goes to the foot of Mount Rubidoux.

Police say they think the attacker is a thin guy in his mid-20s who is dressed in dark clothes.

Detective Daniel Suarez wants anyone who knows anything about the attack to call him at 951-353-7120 or email him at DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov.

