A Woman Who Gave Birth In A Homeless Camp Is Accused Of Reckless Behavior

A homeless mother who gave birth to a kid in a Manchester homeless camp was detained on Monday on charges of felony reckless conduct and Concord child endangerment for allegedly abandoning her newborn in the tent.
Around 12:30 a.m., Manchester police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians were called to the vicinity of the West Side Arena for a report of a pregnant woman having problems and perhaps giving birth too soon. First responders came and encountered the woman, later identified as 26-year-old former Concord homeless person Alexandra Davis Eckersley.
While firefighters and police looked for the infant, EMTs attended to the woman on the scene. More firefighters and police were contacted at around one in the morning, and an “extensive search of the neighborhood” was carried out without success.
District Chief Jon Starr of the Manchester Fire Department said that the search was impeded by conflicting information until it was discovered that the infant was found in a tent on the western side of the trestle that spans the Piscataquag River at Electric Street.
Alexandra Eckersley eventually “gave the true position of the baby and led officers to the area,” according to Heather Hamel, a public relations officer for the Manchester Police Department.
Alexandra Eckersley is accused of abandoning her newborn in #ManchesterNH woods and misleading emergency crews on where the baby was located. Court paperwork reveals when she did take police to the baby, she “allegedly played music from her phone and sang along." #7news pic.twitter.com/zX5dnYESF6
— Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 27, 2022
The infant was found by rescue workers on the tent floor, naked. Fire and rescue personnel started resuscitation procedures, and they were able to warm the infant and help with its breathing. Engine 6 was used to transport the infant to Catholic Medical Center, and MFD and AMR personnel were present.
Also transported to Elliot Hospital for medical attention was Alexandra Eckersley.
The temperature at the campsite was around 18 degrees at the time of the incident, according to Starr.
Hamel reported that Alexandra Eckersley was later taken into custody on charges of endangering the welfare of a child stemming from the birth of the kid and felony reckless conduct in connection with the infant’s desertion on Monday morning.
According to a Patch police record entry, the initial charge was related to an incident that happened at Cumberland Farms on North Main Street in Concord in November 2021.
From 2018 until a few months ago, “Allie,” as she was known in Concord’s homeless population, had been camped there. She is the adopted child of legendary Boston Red Sox player Dennis Eckersley and Nancy, his second wife. Since moving out of her parents’ Massachusetts home in February 2018, she has been detained numerous times in Concord.
On allegations of drug possession, theft, failing to appear, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, disposing of human waste, and bench warrants, Alexandra Eckersley was taken into custody. She was charged with having methamphetamine in Concord in November 2019.
She is a felon as a result of a controlled substance conviction from February 2021 following an event in Concord. Court records show that she was fined and given a suspended sentence. A Webster, Massachusetts, felony drug possession case from May 2021 was dismissed in January.
The pair declined to be interviewed and described the woman’s homelessness as “an extraordinarily intimate and difficult circumstance” in a newspaper profile published in 2019. They issued a statement in which they claimed to have been “devoted to her health and wellness,” to have “offered her unconditional love, caring, and support,” and to have fought to secure for her “the services, resources, programs, and professionals she has required throughout her life.”
The “capacity to intercede on her behalf became significantly more constrained” However, once she reached the age of majority. They claimed that she had a history of behavioral issues and early mental illness diagnoses that led to hospitalization and institutionalization.
Alexandra Eckersley, however, refuted her parents’ assertions and claimed she had always felt alone in their house.
She was getting benefits from the government, taking medication for mental health difficulties, and planning to enroll in college to improve her life at the time of the interview.
Before the post-time deadline, Dennis Eckersley’s business contact did not respond to an email requesting comment on this story.
