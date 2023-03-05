A Woman Who Had Been Missing For 31 Years Has Been Located In Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico — A Pennsylvania woman who went missing more than 30 years ago was found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico. This was a big surprise to the authorities, who had thought she was dead.
Patricia Kopta left her husband and siblings behind and wandered around northern Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a “person in need” to the adult care home in 1999, according to information released at a news conference this week in Ross Township, where she used to live.
In her hometown, Kopta was known as a street preacher. When she first moved to Puerto Rico, she tried to hide her past. But as her dementia got worse, Ross Township Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said she started to talk about specifics.
A social worker at the home knew enough about the woman, who is now 83, to tell authorities back home about her last year. Kohlhepp said that a DNA test proved that she was who she said she was.
Bob Kopta, her husband, and Gloria Smith, her 78-year-old sister, talked about her life at the news conference and in phone interviews with The Associated Press on Friday.
Patricia Kopta was called “The Sparrow” because she was so small. She would warn people about the end of the world in parking lots and on busy roads in the mostly residential town of about 31,000 people north of Pittsburgh.
Kopta was a straight-A student who became a model and dance teacher before she started preaching. Her family says that after she graduated from high school, she worked in finance at a Pittsburgh plate glass company and went to ballroom dancing events every week.
Smith said that before she got married, she took many trips to Puerto Rico with her friends.
Smith told the AP, “She just loved the ocean, the beach, and the warm sun.”
Kopta Was Hospitalized
Smith said that her sister quit her job at the glass company after 10 years because she was getting migraines that doctors said were caused by stress. She then got a job at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh as a lift operator.
Then her family noticed that she had changed.
Smith said, “She said something about seeing an angel there.”
Soon after that, Kopta started to preach. She was hospitalized for a short time because doctors thought she had “delusions of grandeur” and signs of schizophrenia. After she was let out of prison, she kept preaching until she disappeared in 1992.
The tweet below confirms the news:
A Pennsylvania woman who went missing more than 30 years ago in a case that stumped authorities who later declared her legally dead has been found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/71k6mbAkwm
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2023
Bob Kopta told the AP, “One night I come home, and she’s just gone.”
It had been 20 years since they got married.
Kopta, who is 86 years old now, remembered that they met near a river in Pittsburgh where he kept a boat. He picked her up with her friends and fell in love with her. They got married in 1972.
Both the police nor the family had no idea what happened. The police even talked to a psychic, and Kopta remembered that his wife had once said she wanted to go to Puerto Rico because of its warm weather. So, he put ads in newspapers in Puerto Rico, but no one replied.
There was no sign of her for years. About seven years after she went missing, he got proof that she was dead.
A retired truck driver named Bob Kopta said, “I went through a lot.” “Every time they found a dead body, I thought, ‘Is it Patricia? Is it Patricia?'”
At the same time, Patricia Kopta was probably wandering around the towns of Naranjito, Corozal, and Toa Alta, which are in the north of the island and are just southwest of the capital, San Juan. Kohlhepp said that when she first moved into the adult home, she said that she had come to Puerto Rico from Europe on a cruise ship.
Check out more news from California Examiner below:
- During Automobile Search, Naugatuck Man, Waterbury Teen Face Narcotics, Firearm Accusations
- A Man Was Shot In Lexington Last Night And Taken To The Hospital
DNA Test Took A Year
After a social worker in Pennsylvania told the police about the woman, it took almost a year for DNA tests to prove that she was indeed Patricia Kopta.
“It’s sad, but it makes me feel better,” her husband said. “You are a suspect when your wife goes missing.”
Bob Kopta, who didn’t get remarried, said he doesn’t plan to go see her and is trying to forget the past, but he’s glad she’s being cared for.
On the other hand, Smith wants to visit her older sister on the island. She says she hasn’t been able to talk to her older sibling on the phone because she has dementia and can’t hold a conversation. Patricia Kopta had a twin sister who died before she knew that her other twin was still alive.
Smith said, “I still want to see her, hug her, and tell her I love her, even if she doesn’t know me.” “I thought she might have died,” he said.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.