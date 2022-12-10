A Worker Who Was Killed At Work Is Identified By MLGW

According to the Memphis Police Department, a utility worker for Memphis Light Gas & Water was killed on the job early Friday morning in Southeast Memphis after he fell from his vehicle.
Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked for the utility from 2001 until his death, was identified as the victim by MLGW.
In a statement issued by MLGW after his death, the company wrote, “Our collective sympathies are with his family and friends as we grieve his passing.”
Just before 10:30 in the morning, officers responded to a call of a man who had fallen near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. They stated that a person was working when he fell from his vehicle and was confirmed deceased at the scene of the accident.
According to MLGW, the reason for the death has not been established, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.
An employee of MLGW was slain in the month of August as they were working in a subdivision that was being built in Millington.
An explosion was said to have occurred while Michael Nowlin was working on a primary line at a transformer box, according to witnesses. According to MLGW’s records at the time, Nowlin was the 37th employee to lose their life while doing their job duties.
Additionally, Memphis police stated that their investigation into the accident that took Stewart’s life on Friday is ongoing.
