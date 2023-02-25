A Young Gymnast Was One Of Three People Murdered In A Shooting Near Orlando

T’yonna Major, at age 9, was a standout student and gymnast. Her happy father shared pictures of her flexing her arms after contests and wearing medals she had just won around her neck.
Tokiyo Major, the girl’s father, wrote on the fundraising website GoFundMe, asking for funds to help with the cost of his daughter’s funeral, “She was a light to everyone that knew her.” For us, she was everything.
When a shooter broke into T’yonna’s home outside of Orlando on Wednesday, he shot both the third-grader and her mother, who managed to escape the attack. The 38-year-old lady who was killed in the same neighbourhood hours earlier and a TV journalist who was shot outside of a car were both victims of the same gunman, according to the Orange County sheriff.
According to reports, the victims seem to have been murdered at random.
The victims’ bereaved families and friends are still attempting to come to terms with the horrific attack. There were at least two vigils scheduled for Friday night in their honour.
The Suspect Has Been Arrested By The OCSO Deputies
Julie Schroeder, who has known T’yonna’s father for about ten years and has worked with him, described the family as loving and close-knit. She described T’yonna as affectionate and pleasant, as well as precocious with class-leading grades and reading two grade levels above her age group.
Following tweet have a attached video of the OCSO deputies arrsting the murder suspect Keith Moses.
This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. pic.twitter.com/KS7hx1Q2V2
— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023
“When you were around her, she loved deeply, “WESH-TV was told by Schroeder. “Since their family valued respect greatly, she always gave you a hug and addressed you as Mr. and Mrs.
T’yonna’s father described her as a “excellent gymnast” who her coaches frequently referred to as “the future Gabby Douglas.”
Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was detained by authorities and accused with murder there and then. Moses is being defended by the Orange and Osceola counties public defender’s office, which has declined to comment.
Natacha Augustin, 38, the first casualty, passed away late on Wednesday morning. According to an arrest document, a guy who claimed to be Moses’ cousin told detectives that he was taking Augustin for a drive when they spotted Moses and offered to take him somewhere.
The witness, whose name was removed from the affidavit, claimed Moses slid into the backseat behind Augustin before escaping on foot and being fatally shot about 30 seconds later.
A few hours later, Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden were on the scene of the shooting. When Moses returned five hours after the first shooting, the sheriff claimed he also fired another volley of rounds, which they were caught in.
Lyons, 24, was shot and died while riding in an unmarked news car. Walden was injured and brought to a medical facility.
From his hospital bed, Walden told Lyons, “You’re losing a friend.” “You’re not just losing a coworker or acquaintance; you’re losing someone who made work enjoyable.”
In accordance with Walden, Lyons and he both began working at the TV around the same time last year, and the two of them frequently covered stories during the night shift. He described Lyons as a “really, very wholesome person” with a fantastic sense of humour, telling Spectrum News 13 that he was.
He had a strong sense of fairness, according to Walden. When it came to those in positions of authority, “he would truly want everyone to follow the rules.”
According to authorities, the shooter then entered T’yonna’s house nearby and shot both the girl and her mother. Moses carried a semiautomatic handgun that was still hot from having been shot, according to Mina, who claimed that when cops wrestled Moses to the ground outside and then arrested him.
