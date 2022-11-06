Singer Aaron Carter Found Dead At California Home

Aaron Carter, a singer who began his career when he was just a toddler and had hit albums beginning when he was a teenager, was discovered dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday. He was 34.

The news of the singer’s passing was confirmed by members of Carter’s family who spoke with The Associated Press. They did not offer any further comment in the immediate time frame.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, has appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters,” which was broadcast on E! Entertainment Television.

Carter has also performed as an opening act for Britney Spears, in addition to his brother’s boy band, and he is a member of the Backstreet Boys. In 2009, he was a contestant on the ninth season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and he and his professional partner Karina Smirnoff finished fifth overall.

According to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived at the residence in Lancaster at 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a medical emergency taking place there.

Parra reported that the deputies discovered a deceased individual at the apartment, but she was unable to quickly establish that Carter was the person who had passed away.

Melanie Martin, who was engaged to Carter and is the mother of his small baby, has requested privacy at this time of loss for the family.

Martin said in a statement that was released on Saturday that the group is “still in the process of absorbing this tragic truth.” “We are grateful for you remembering us in your thoughts and prayers.”

