Aaron Carter Net Worth 2022: Singer Had $200 Million In His Prime Before Filing For Bankruptcy In 2013

After the success of his first single “Crush on You,” Aaron Carter quickly rose to prominence as one of the industry’s most prominent figures in the late ’90s. Even though he apparently made hundreds of millions of dollars at the time, the issue that remains is how much wealth he really left behind when he died away.

The singer sold millions of records with his albums “Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It),” “Oh Aaron,” “Another Earthquake!,” and others.

Carter may have become a worldwide phenomenon, but his stardom and wealth have both waned in subsequent years despite his early success.

Nick Carter’s brother was worth an estimated $400,000 when he passed away, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Yet this was not the case at the most formative times of his life.

the “Leave It Up to Me” singer said he was worth $200 million when he was a teenager in an interview with Oprah Winfrey’s “Where Are They Now” in 2016.

His success in the music and acting industries allowed him to amass a fortune at a young age.

In addition to his musical career, he has made guest appearances on sitcoms including “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “Lizzie McGuire” as himself. Moreover, he appeared in two episodes of “7th Heaven” as Harry.

Carter seems to have dabbled with a variety of entertainment mediums in the past, as shown by his lead role in the Broadway production of the musical “Seussical.” While performing off-Broadway in “The Fantastics” in 2011, he portrayed the character of Matt.

Nick, Leslie, Bobbie Jean, and Angel Carter, along with him, were in an E! reality program titled “House of Carters” in 2008. Not only did he play a pivotal role in the program as a cast member, but he also served as an executive producer.