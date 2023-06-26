Aaron Judge Injury Update: When Will The Yankees Star Return To The Field?

Aaron Judge fans have some concerns over Yankees star’s return to the field. Aaron himself have no idea about whem he will take the field again. Let’s discuss his injury update in detail ahead.
Aaron Judge Injury Update
Following manager Aaron Boone’s unsettling weekend update on his toe ligament injury, Aaron Judge has opened up about his fight to rejoin the New York Yankees squad.
Boone stated on Saturday that he couldn’t guarantee that the Yankees’ best player, who blasted an incredible 63 home runs last year, would play any part of this season. Any hopes the Yankees had for the postseason would be dashed if that were the case.
Now, while responding to inquiries about his comeback in an interview with The Post, Judge has adopted a cautious, day-by-day stance but, like Boone, is unable to provide any hard guarantees at this time.
“I’m going to do everything I can to put myself in that situation, and I expect to be back,” he stated.
“I am unable to provide a specific return date. I wish I knew the solution. I’m just sorry. You folks are seeking solutions. You have to do it. You are a reporter.”
“I’m at a loss for words. I’m trying to make sense of things and get through this.” On June 3, Judge damaged himself when taking a catch at Dodger Stadium and colliding with a fence, injuring a ligament in his toe.
The 6-foot-7 slugger has smashed 19 home runs this season after a season that occasionally faltered due to a few minor injuries. But nothing like this, which deeply infuriated the 30-year-old.
What’s challenging is that people often compare it to turf toe in the NFL, which typically lasts six to eight weeks. However, this is not the same as turf toe.
Under the ligament, turf toe is more prominent. This is a supplementary. You just never know.
When he was remarkably circumspect about when Judge will return, Boone raised red flags during a press conference on Saturday.
Boone stated, “I mean, obviously trying to get him well and back as soon as possible. He’s out right now.”
“But no. Whether or not we had a certain day when he would return, the fact remains that we are currently without him, and we must find a solution.”
We all wish Aaron Judge a speedy recovery and quickly return to the pitch.
