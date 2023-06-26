Who is Aaron Judge Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Baseball legend Aaron Judge just broke a record that has lasted for more than 60 years. When the New York Yankees outfielder hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in late September 2022, he tied the American League’s single-season record for home runs. The Yankees legend Roger Maris set the record in 1961, and it remained for 61 years.
Aaron Judge Wife: How Long Have They Been Together?
Samantha Bracksieck, Judge’s wife, is one supporter who followed his historic home run pursuit with particular interest. Although Bracksieck frequently appears in the stands with Judge’s parents, supporting the American League MVP front-runner as he steps up to the plate and sharing post-game embraces, the couple has kept their relationship very discreet. However, Judge claims that his new wife is unfazed by the home run excitement.
After tying Maris’ long-standing record, Judge told the New York Post, “My wife has been with me through it all and she’s calm as a cucumber, that’s for sure.”
A few days later, when her husband beat the record, Bracksieck was there to cheer him on. Judge and Bracksieck may be seen strolling hand in hand toward the press area in a video that was uploaded on Twitter.
In Linden, California, Bracksieck and Judge attended Linden High School. Before graduation in 2010, Judge participated in three sports there: baseball, basketball, and football.
Bracksieck and Judge attended Fresno State University in California to further their education after high school.
Despite the fact that Bracksieck and Judge tend to avoid discussing their romance on social media, Bracksieck made her debut on Judge’s Instagram account in November 2014. The photo collage showed the couple running a 5K together on Thanksgiving Day, along with Judge’s parents.
“Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and never forget to be thankful for what you have! #GodBless #5k,” Judge wrote as the post’s caption.
Bracksieck is virtually entirely absent from Judge’s social media accounts other than the 2014 post. When the two went to Los Angeles for the MLB All-Star Break in July 2022, that was the only other time she was visible on his Instagram profile.
“What a great time we had during the All-Star break out in LA! I can’t express my gratitude to Yankee fans and all other fans enough for their contributions to making this the best year ever! It’s time to start the second half!”,” the baseball player wrote next to the collection of images.
Aaron Judge And Samantha Bracksieck’s Marriage
According to the Daily Mail, Judge and Bracksieck were wed on December 13, 2021, in a secret ceremony on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The pair exchanged vows at the Montage Kapalua Bay Resort under a stunning arch of flowers and foliage, as shown in photos obtained by the magazine. Judge wore a traditional black tuxedo, while Bracksieck wore a form-fitting gown with an illusion neckline, elaborate back, and lengthy veil.
The pair married in front of a small group that included a few of Judge’s New York Yankees colleagues. They never made an official announcement of their engagement. Yankees players Gary Sanchez, Luis Cessa, and Gleyber Torres were seen in pictures on Twitter attending the wedding in Hawaii.
