Aaron Lohr: Who Is Idina Menzel’s Husband?

Idina Menzel has offered her voice to films like Frozen and musicals like Wicked, but her true devotion lies with her husband, the actor Aaron Lohr.
The couple did not publicly acknowledge their relationship until the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2015. They’ve been together for ten years, but their first meeting was on the set of Rent, in which Menzel’s first husband, actor Taye Diggs, also appeared.
Menzel and Lohr sealed the knot at their Encino, California, home in September 2017, less than a year after they announced their engagement.
“I just wanted to let everyone know that this past weekend, at our house, I married the man I’ve loved for as long as I can remember: #aaronlohr. Both my father and son escorted me down the aisle. The experience was enchanted, “The singer Menzel posted in a message on Twitter.
Learn more about Aaron Lohr and his girlfriend Idina Menzel, including his time spent singing for Disney and his current profession as a licensed therapist.
Aaron Lohr Has Impressive Disney Roots Of His Own
Aaron’s significant other shares strong ties with the Mouse. He was a frequent face in Disney movies during the 1990s.
You might recognize his young face from his roles in The Mighty Ducks and Newsies. Still, his young voice is almost certainly burned into your brain from his role as the singing voice for Max Goof in A Goofy Movie (and if not, here’s “After Today” to jog your memory/get stuck in your head for the rest of the week).
See What I Wanna See, by Michael John LaChiusa, brought them back together in 2005 at the New York Public Theater.
Aaron Lohr And Idina Menzel Started Dating In 2015 And Are Still Together
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2015 marked Aaron and Idina’s public debut as a couple.
Idina made the Twitter announcement in September 2016: “I have some fantastic news as if this week couldn’t get any better. The gentleman of my dreams and I are now engaged! We are overjoyed. It’s a lovely period now.”
Almost a year later to the day, the actress announced that the couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony at their California home.
“I just thought you should know… This past weekend, I tied the knot with the man I’ve known since I was a kid, #aaronlohr, at our house. Both my father and his son escorted me down the aisle. The whole thing seemed like magic.”
Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical.
— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017
Aaron Lohr Is Seriously Bonded With Her Son
To all appearances, Aaron is a natural at playing the role of stepfather to Idina’s son, Walker Nathaniel. In an interview with People published in 2017, the actress raved about their relationship.
The two are quite close, she stated at the time. It’s more likely that they’re watching a movie or playing a round of dodgeball with a sock ball.
Aaron Lohr Has Various Degrees And Certifications As A Therapist
Aaron is not just an accomplished actor and the husband of a legendary performer but also a trained counselor. In 2012, he stopped acting to devote himself full-time to mental healthcare, joining the staff at Avalon Malibu, a mental health and addiction treatment clinic in California.
In his present role as clinical director at Avalon, he “consistently imbues a tenacity, enthusiasm, fearlessness, and humility in managing all critical parts of client care and facility departments,” as stated in his official staff bio on the center’s website.
Aaron is a certified marital and family therapist with a Master’s in Psychology from Phillips Graduate University. He also holds a Bachelor’s in Psychology from UCLA and a Master’s in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. Do you feel a completely lazy right now?
Menzel Is “Self-sufficient” And Doesn’t Rely On Him Aaron Lohr
A few weeks before Lohr proposed to Menzel in 2016, she sat down with The Telegraph to talk about how she doesn’t need a man to feel strong.
The success of my career is what gives me the most self-assurance,” Menzel stated. “It’s empowering to know that I can make it on my own, that I don’t have to rely on a man for financial stability or anything like that.”
On, she elaborated, “Despite the fact that I constantly hear that I should be a role model for young women, I don’t always feel like one in my day-to-day existence. Not always am I an example of what I preach. In all honesty, it makes me uneasy to carry that banner. There are times when I am a complete disaster.”
