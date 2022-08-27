Aaron Rodgers Dating: Is New Girlfriend Trolling His Ex Girlfriend?

Who Is Aaron Rodgers Dating? Knowing Aaron Rodgers’s prominence in the business, fans have recently shown an interest in learning more about her private life. Actually knowing if a celebrity couple is still together is next to impossible. In case you were wondering who Aaron Rodgers is seeing, this story will fill you in.

Do You Know Who Aaron Rodgers Is?

On December 2, 1983, Aaron Charles Rodgers entered this world. He was born in Chico, California. Parents: Darla Leigh (née Pittman) and Edward Wesley Rodgers. The family had previously lived in Ukiah and Beaverton, Oregon, before relocating back to Chico in 1997. For two years, he was the starting quarterback for the football team at Pleasant Valley High School.

His football career began at Butte Community College after he graduated from high school in 2002. He believes that his unremarkable physical height at the time contributed to the lack of interest from Division I programmes. However, he was eligible to skip sophomore year of community college and enrol at UC Berkeley because of the 26 touchdown passes he threw as a freshman and the 10-1 record he helped Butte Community College to achieve.

Professional American football player Aaron Rodgers of the United States has a net worth of $200 million. The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback is him. Pay and endorsements brought in $90 million for him between June 2018 and June 2019. Aaron signed a four-year agreement with the Packers in March 2022, increasing his annual salary to $50 million with $153 million guaranteed.

Aaron Rodgers Dating History: A Look At His Past Romances!

Even though Aaron Rodgers hasn’t won the Super Bowl in a while, he can still put a ring on it.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been in a number of high-profile romances, including one with Shailene Woodley that ended in early 2022. We take a look back at some of Rodgers’ most memorable relationships.

Jessica Szohr

The “Gossip Girl” star Jessica Szohr was briefly linked to Rodgers in 2011. Despite splitting up, the two gave romance another go at the beginning of 2014. They broke up because she had a busy work schedule, but lately they’ve been spending more time together and things are looking well. “They were back together in no time,” a source told Us Weekly.

Olivia Munn

After breaking up with Szohr in the spring of 2014, Rodgers started seeing Olivia Munn. Munn, who dated Joel Kinnaman before, has been quite candid about her relationship with Rodgers, including their sex life on game days. Munn addressed the topic surrounding Rodgers’ icy relationship with his family after their 2017 separation.

In an interview for SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” in 2018, Munn claimed, “I was friendly with Jordan [Rodgers] and I met the parents only a couple of times.”

She went added, “He hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating.”It was reported by Munn that she had urged Rodgers to talk to his loved ones.

According to Munn’s 2018 interview, “they had a really pleasant talk, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014. That’s why I always advocated for trying to patch things up at home.

Danica Patrick

The romance between Rodgers and Danica Patrick heated up at the beginning of the year. The pair spent two years together, during which time they took many holidays and went on many dates. Also in 2019, they dropped $28 million for a mansion in Malibu.

A representative for the former Indy Car driver confirmed to Page Six that the couple had split up in the summer of 2020.

In September of 2020, Rodgers declared that he had a “new and heightened passion of life” after signing a four-year, $134 million contract extension with Green Bay in 2018.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said, “I’ve made decisions, changes, and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can.”

Shailene Woodley

There were rumours that Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were dating in February of 2021. A few days later, Rodgers’s engagement news sent shockwaves through the entertainment and sports industries. While accepting the Most Valuable Player award during the NFL Honors, the football star thanked his fiancée — though he didn’t give a name.

She confirmed the news a few days later, saying that she and Rodgers had been engaged “for a while” before anyone found out. When news of their breakup first surfaced in February 2022, it had been almost exactly a year since Rodgers had announced their engagement.

Aaron Rodgers Dating: His Love Life Is On Display

Aaron Rodgers Dating.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is widely considered a top player in his position. His life has been a drama both on and off the field, as evidenced by his four NFL MVP awards and current status as the league’s reigning back-to-back MVP.

The mercurial Rodgers has had some very public relationships in the past, from Olivia Munn to NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. He had been seeing the actress Shailene Woodley, and the two of them were set to get married. Unfortunately, after a year of dating, the two called it quits and called off the wedding. Reportedly the two attempted to reconcile but to no avail.

Woodley even took to Instagram after the split to express her sorrow.

Saying out loud how much we miss someone, or how much our country or home means to us, is the highest compliment we can pay them. Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses. When we acknowledge our feelings of loss in this way, we can find comfort in them rather than adding feelings of guilt and hopelessness to our anguish.

Instead of wasting time, Rodgers jumped right into a relationship with his current partner, Blu, who is from Earth. Even more so, Rodgers and his new girlfriend have matching tattoos.

Blu is reportedly now following Woodley on all of his social media accounts. It’s hardly shocking that people would follow Woodley around because she’s a famous actress. Blu, though, has recently taken a liking to Woodley’s photos. It’s unusual for a social media newcomer to like photos of their ex-partner. Some may call this the pinnacle of trolling. Blu claims to be a witch and is interested in some strange activities.

Since Woodley shared her feelings about the breakup online, Blu has been more active on social media.

Forgetting for a while the macro big global events that occurred in June, on a micro level, you matured this woman’s mind and heart. Friends, infants, trees, magic, dancing, animals, salt, sun, in-depth conversations, six-packs from laughing, tears of availability, play, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita bread! ), hellos, and goodbyes are all things I owe you.

My handsome, smart Italian friend in New York assured me this would be the best month of my life, and he was right. (no-name shoutout: his name is Dante Sabatino, and you might be psyched if you check out his website). (www.tarotbydante.com). To God, I give thanks.

It seems as though Woodley took the breakup quite hard, whereas Rodgers has moved on to Blu and is not only following her on Instagram but is also starting to like her photos. Blu was not previously liked Woodley’s pictures, and if she was, she was not seeing Woodley’s ex-boyfriend at the time.