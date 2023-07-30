Abbott: Floating Border Wall Will ‘Stop the Flow of Illegal Immigration’

Greg Abbott, the governor of the Texas Republican Party, spoke to the state’s Republican county chairs on Friday. He touched on the recent decision to erect floating barriers along the Rio Grande in a bid to lessen illegal immigration.
According to Fox 7, Abbott discussed his administration’s response to the flood of migrants crossing the border illegally into Texas during his speech in Georgetown, Texas.
“I will do whatever I have to do to defend our state from the invasion of the Mexican drug cartels and others who have tried to come into our country illegally, and I will protect our sovereignty,” Abbott said.
The governor bragged about his most recent choice to have Operation Lone Star’s floating border wall constructed in the Rio Grande.
Operation Hold the Line, he explained. They are policing the area and making sure that no one enters Texas illegally.
After Abbott refused to remove the buoys, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas. The government referred to the governor’s 1,000-foot-long barrier as “unlawful construction” and charged him with breaking federal law.
At the same time that Texas is still transporting migrants by bus to safe haven cities nationwide, such as New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington As previously stated by D.C. Abbott, the federal government must address the Southern Border situation before the migrant relocations can end.
“I challenge the federal government to show that they have spent that much money in the state of Texas on the border under Joe Biden as president,” Abbott said on Friday.
“He gave me a lawsuit, and by God, Joe Biden, we will see you in court,” he added.
On Friday, protesters gathered in front of the Austin governor’s mansion to voice their opposition to Abbott’s proposed floating border wall.
