Accident on I-25 Near Downtown Colorado Springs Kills One Person

Daily news

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, according to the police. Police were called to a crash on the southbound I-25 near downtown at 2:38 p.m., just south of the Cimarron Street exit.

According to authorities, the southbound car seemed to veer to the right, cross all lanes to the left, and then crash into a raised median in the middle of the road.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his life-threatening wounds, where he passed away.

The driver did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt while driving, and officials believe that the driver’s impairment may have contributed to the crash’s cause.

The tweet below verifies the news:

After being closed for several hours due to the accident, the southbound I-25 lanes have since reopened to traffic.

The inquiry is still going on.

