Accident on I-25 Near Downtown Colorado Springs Kills One Person

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, according to the police. Police were called to a crash on the southbound I-25 near downtown at 2:38 p.m., just south of the Cimarron Street exit.
According to authorities, the southbound car seemed to veer to the right, cross all lanes to the left, and then crash into a raised median in the middle of the road.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his life-threatening wounds, where he passed away.
The driver did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt while driving, and officials believe that the driver’s impairment may have contributed to the crash’s cause.
After being closed for several hours due to the accident, the southbound I-25 lanes have since reopened to traffic.
The inquiry is still going on.
