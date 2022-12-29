Accidental Fentanyl Overdose Was Teen Actor Tyler Sanders Cause Of Death: Tyler Sanders, an adolescent actor from shows like “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” passed away, and a cause of death has been identified.
Sanders’ death was caused by the effects of fentanyl, Fox News Digital can confirm. The medical examiner for Los Angeles County found that it was an accident.
The actor was found dead in his house when he was only 18 years old.
At that moment, a probe into his untimely demise was started. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that Tyler Sanders’s death was an accident.
911: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl https://t.co/X4Nor1ONmS
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 29, 2022
With parts in “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Just Add Magic,” and “The Rookie,” Sanders earned his debut.
In addition, he received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his performance in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”
In an earlier interview with Fox News Digital, Sanders’ representative Pedro Tapia said that Tyler was “a terrific actor with a bright future” and that he hailed from a “beautiful family.”
Sanders’ co-star on “9-1-1,” Rob Lowe, said to Fox News Digital: “The news of Tyler Sanders’s passing makes me sad. He will be missed since he was a great performer to work with on 9-1-1 Lone Star. His family is in my prayers during this trying time.”
Tyler Sanders’ Instagram account suggested that he had a set training program.
The young actor was interested in fitness, and he frequently uploaded images and videos of his physical development on Instagram.
Sanders is hardly the first celebrity whofentanyl has prematurely taken.
Star artists Luke Bell, Prince, and Mac Miller all passed away while still carrying fentanyl in their bodies.
Luke Bell, a country music artist, was found dead at age 32 from a fentanyl overdose just four months ago.
In May of this year, a second drug dealer received a prison term for his part in the distribution of the opioid fentanyl that resulted in the 2018 death of rapper Mac Miller.
It was discovered after Prince’s death in 2016 that the extremely high quantity of fentanyl in his body was the primary factor in his demise.
