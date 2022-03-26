According to Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas gained more than 77,000 new jobs in February.

According to some hopeful news from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the state’s labor force is expanding.

“Businesses are investing in the Lone Star State at a record pace because we’ve created a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to prosper,” Gov. Abbott said in a tweet.

According to the same tweet, 77800 new jobs were created in Texas in February, and the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent.

“BOOM! Texas has broken all prior records for the number of #jobs created!” Gov. Abbott went on to say more.