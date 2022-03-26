California Examiner

Daily news

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas gained more than 77,000 new jobs in February.

ByMaria Shiela

Mar 26, 2022
According to Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas gained more than 77,000 new jobs in February.

According to some hopeful news from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the state’s labor force is expanding.

“Businesses are investing in the Lone Star State at a record pace because we’ve created a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to prosper,” Gov. Abbott said in a tweet.

Also check: Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to transfer money to residents

“We’ve built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to prosper,” Gov. Abbott said in a tweet.

According to the same tweet, 77800 new jobs were created in Texas in February, and the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent.

“BOOM! Texas has broken all prior records for the number of #jobs created!” Gov. Abbott went on to say more.

By Maria Shiela

Related Post

Daily news

Here’s How Much Student Loan Borrowers Will Owe When Payments Restart

Mar 26, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

SNAP Benefits: How Is Eligibility Determined?

Mar 25, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

The Capital One Platinum Credit Card is an entry-level card for those with fair or limited credit.

Mar 25, 2022 Maria Shiela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

Daily news

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas gained more than 77,000 new jobs in February.

Mar 26, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

Here’s How Much Student Loan Borrowers Will Owe When Payments Restart

Mar 26, 2022 Maria Shiela
Financial analysis

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to transfer money to residents

Mar 25, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

SNAP Benefits: How Is Eligibility Determined?

Mar 25, 2022 Maria Shiela