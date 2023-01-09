Accused Andy Warhol Con Man Arrested For Wife’s Disappearance

A week after the mother of three went missing in Massachusetts on New Year’s Day, her husband was arrested for deceiving authorities.
Seven days after his wife Ana Walshe missed her flight to Washington, DC, Brian Walshe, 46, was detained on Sunday and accused of deceiving authorities.
Mr. Walshe was accused of fraud in 2018 by a US District Court for selling two fictitious Andy Warhol paintings. He had been placed under home detention while awaiting punishment after entering a guilty plea to various crimes in 2021.
Real estate agent Ms. Walshe, 39, had gone missing without a trace after taking an Uber to Boston’s Logan International Airport, where she was scheduled to catch a flight to Washington, DC. According to police, she never made it to the plane.
Three days later, her husband filed a missing persons report.
Police “found probable cause to think that [Ana Walshe’s] husband, Brian Walshe, had committed the offense of deceiving police investigators,” according to a statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
According to the police, Mr. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also taken as proof.
Last Sunday at 4 am, Ms. Walshe requested an Uber, but she was unable to make it to the airport. Three days after she disappeared, her employer in the Washington, DC, real estate market, Tishman Speyer, filed a missing person’s report on the same day as her husband.
According to Cohasset police Chief William Quigley, she was last seen by a family member in her home there around 4-5 am on January 1.
According to Mr. Quigley, the missing mother’s credit and debit cards, as well as her telephone, have been dormant since the first day of the new year.
Three of the Walshes’ sons range in age from two to six.
Mr. Walshe first informed the authorities that he was dozing off when his wife requested rideshare from their Cohasset home to Boston’s Logan International Airport.
He will likely be charged in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Additional data “may or may not be placed into the record at that time,” according to the police.
