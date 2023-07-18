Acid Attack at Michigan Playground: 12-Year-Old Charged

Prosecutors in Michigan have filed charges against a 12-year-old girl who they say threw acid on another child, 11, at a playground in Detroit, causing chemical burns. The unnamed person has been charged with aggravated assault and felonious assault, according to Kym Worthy, the prosecuting attorney for Wayne County.
These charges are really disturbing. Worthy said in a statement that the July 9 incident showed how the consequences of a single bad choice could last for decades for those around you. “This can’t be explained away.” Dominique Summers claims in a GoFundMe that her daughter, Deaira Summers, was at a local park with her brothers and relatives when the assailant and one of the cousins got into a fight.
She called her mum. “Her mother met her in the park and gave her the chemical to throw on the kids, and she told the kids that’s what they get for messing with her daughter,” she told Fox Detroit. Except for the 11-year-old girl, who was covered in smoke, nobody was hurt.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Michigan girl burned with acid in playground attack, 12-year-old girl charged https://t.co/i2Ceoi9ka2
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 18, 2023
“Holes were coming in her clothes,” she said. The toddler suffered severe burns and was transported to the hospital. The doctor told her that the burns on her back were second and third degree. Deaira told the media, “Two seconds after it hit me, it started burning.”
Deaira’s mother stated her daughter hasn’t been eating or sleeping well since the attack. Since it occurred on school grounds, the Detroit Public Schools Community District launched an investigation. “The incident did not involve our employees or was it connected to a District or school event,” the district said.
“This is a community matter involving two families that do not both attend our school district or the school.” The court ordered the accused girl to stay away from Deaire and the other witnesses. On Tuesday, she will most likely make her court appearance.
Please follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) if you like reading this to learn more about the latest celebrity news and gossip.
In case you’re interested in reading more from the California Examiner, here are some further articles you might enjoy:
- Airport Area Shooting: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Argument
- U.S. Military Deploys Navy Destroyer and Fighter Jets to Gulf Region Amid Tensions with Iran