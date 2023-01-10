Adam Rich Cause Of Death: Which Health Problem He Had?

Adam Rich Cause Of Death: Growing up in Hollywood can be challenging, which is something that most of us are aware of. We’ve watched child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes struggle through it all, and now that Adam Rich has passed away, we’re brought back to the topic of child star problems once more.
Adam Rich, who passed away on January 7, 2023, is best remembered for his part as Nicholas Bradford on the sitcom Eight Is Enough, which aired from 1977 to 1978 and followed a single father who is responsible for raising eight children.
What ultimately led to Adam’s passing away? We take a look at what might have occurred by examining his past as well as his connection with his on-screen father, who was played by the illustrious Dick Van Patten.
As a result of Adam’s troubled upbringing, Dick remained one of Adam’s closest friends throughout the rest of both of their lives. Did Adam ever tie the knot, or did he live his life as an eternal bachelor? And how did Adam die? Continue reading to find out every last detail.
Adam Rich Cause Of Death
While the exact cause of Adam’s untimely passing is unknown, Eight Is Enough followers who have been following Adam’s journey would not be shocked if it had anything to do with his battles with mental illness and substance misuse. Adam wanted to enjoy a typical childhood when Eight Is Enough was canceled in 1981. Near Los Angeles, he attended Chatsworth High School, where he finally mixed with the wrong crowd.
Following his 1991 arrest on a burglary allegation, the Los Angeles Daily News (through the Orlando Sentinel) gave us some insight into Adam’s life beyond celebrity. At the time, Dick paid $5,000 to bail Adam out of jail due to his lack of family support, which he never fully disclosed.
But he did talk about his mental state. “I have no idea how this came about, but I am sick. An illness I have “After the arrests, he stated. “I’m terribly sorry and ashamed about the whole affair… It’s true what some people are saying—it was a cry for aid. I truly don’t know why that happened, but I accept responsibility.”
Adam had done everything he could to deal with his alcoholism and sadness throughout and after all of this. He participated in a 45-day program at the Betty Ford Center and then spent an additional 90 days somewhere else. He was most recently detained in 2002 but revealed on Twitter in October 2022 that he has been sober for seven years.
It is obvious that maintaining sobriety and mental health involves numerous ups and downs and is not a linear process. Adam’s friends and coworkers were still quite complimentary of him. The Associated Press was told by publicist Danny Deraney that the man “was simply a very lovely, generous, loving soul” (via NPR). “He didn’t necessarily want to become a well-known actor. He has zero egos. Zero.”
Adam was outspoken about the need to normalize the conversation surrounding addiction and despair on Twitter. In September, Adam tweeted, “Human beings weren’t built to endure mental illness” (and retweeted in December). “It’s absurd that some people think those folks are weak or lack willpower because the exact reverse is true. Such disorders require a very, very strong person to combat them—a warrior if you will.”
Adam was never wed, but a relative first told TMZ that he passed away on January 7 in his Los Angeles home. A person came home to discover Adam dead, but there was no foul play, according to law officials. Although the official cause of death has not yet been made public, Danny also said that friends have been concerned since they haven’t been able to reach him in recent weeks.
Who Was Adam Rich?
Adam Rich, the son of Francine and Rob Rich, was born on October 12, 1968. His relatives were Jews. Rich grew up in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, where he resided with his parents and younger brother.
He learned how to act at the neighborhood gym while the family was temporarily residing in Florida. He participated in a variety of sports, such as baseball, football, skating, and swimming. Additionally, he enjoyed drawing. He first tried using marijuana when he was 14 years old, and in 1986, at the age of 17, he left high school. In 1989, a valium overdose almost claimed his life. He was detained and accused of attempting to break into a pharmacy in 1991.
A media fake about Rich’s murder surfaced in 1996; it was printed in the San Francisco magazine Might with Rich’s permission. The incident is mentioned in Dave Eggers’ biography A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius. Rich was detained for driving while intoxicated in 2002. Throughout his life, he spent at least three times in drug rehabilitation. He periodically promoted TV and movie writing ideas and made personal appearances as of 2013.
